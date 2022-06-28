Longview, Kelso firework stand operators expect demand in sales after regional public displays canceled

Local firework stand operators expect a high demand this Fourth of July due to regional canceled public firework displays.

Local licensed stands started selling items Tuesday in the lead-up to the Fourth of July weekend. People could legally set off fireworks in most of Cowlitz County starting at noon Tuesday through the evening of July 5.

Kelso Christian Assembly opened its Kelso firework stand in 2020 as a fundraiser for the church's children's program. Children's pastor Chris Higgins said they completely sold out during that first year as people stocked up on fireworks to make up for the pandemic's cancellation of Longview's Go 4th Festival, which typically hosts a public display every July Fourth.

"We saw people pool resources with their neighbors to do more of a block party and buy their own fireworks display," Higgins said.

Higgins was hopeful sales would be as strong this year after the Go 4th Committee announced there wouldn't be a fireworks show to end this year's celebration. Go 4th organizers said they were unable to find a licensed operator to manage the large firework display. The festival will run a laser light show on Monday night instead.

Another popular regional fireworks show also was canceled this Fourth of July. The Historic Trust of Vancouver announced last month a smaller, fireworks-free Independence Day celebration called Summer Fest will permanently replace the city’s usual larger event with fireworks due to issues like cost and wildfire risks.

Firework launch times The legal times for people to set off fireworks in Longview and most of Cowlitz County are: Noon to 11 p.m., Tuesday.

9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

9 a.m. to midnight, Monday, July Fourth.

9 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 5. People can launch fireworks in Kelso from: Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday through July 5.

Jim Bass has been helping to sell fireworks as a fundraiser for Fathers House Church in Longview for 17 years. This year marks a strong recovery from the limited inventory the stand had during the supply chain crunch in 2021.

"We still don't have quite as much as we'd like, but we have a better variety than we did last year," Bass said from the tent in the Safeway parking lot on Ocean Beach Highway.

The challenge for firework buyers this year is an increase in prices. Bass said the family pack, which was one of the stand's most popular items, rose from $100 to $150.

The prices at the stands are set by TNT Fireworks, the national company that supplies Father's House, Kelso Christian Academy and many other stands throughout the county.

Firework stands are a popular short-term fundraiser for local churches and other organizations. The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office said they've issued 27 licenses for firework stands in Cowlitz County this year, which is more licenses than either King County or Lewis County received.

Safety

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff said the department is preparing for the normal increase in fireworks-related calls and accidents. Huff said the heat over the weekend may have started drying out some plants, but the relatively mild and wet weather throughout the spring lowered the risk of a major wildfires getting started.

"This year it will be more difficult to get a brush or grass fire growing. We still encourage people to be responsible and be cautious," Huff said.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources' fire danger map shows a low wildfire risk across all of western Washington.

Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway made a statement Tuesday asking residents to be safe and responsible with how they set off fireworks and take care of debris left after blasts. Dunaway told people not to launch fireworks from city parks without permission, as the displays had damaged playground equipment in the past.

"When damaged they must be repaired or replaced for the safety of the children who play on them, which gets expensive," Dunaway said.

