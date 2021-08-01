Longview, Kelso and Rainier police host community parties Tuesday to build trust

The Rainier Police Department will host its event across the river 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Rainier City Park, featuring sack races, sidewalk chalk, hot dogs, chips and cotton candy. Safety items like bike helmets and smoke detectors will be handed out and the local fire department will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Kelso Police Department’s event runs 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The celebration will include hot dogs donated from Kelso’s Foster Farms, as well as chips and water from local grocery stores, said Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk.

Local car clubs will display classic vehicles, and other organizations, like the National Guard, will join. The city council will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. at the park. Kirk said the department “always looks forward” to National Night Out, their largest annual event, where roughly 1,000 people attend.

Last year, the roughly 15-year-old celebration was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, kids can grab popsicles, climb a rock wall and learn they can count on the police to keep them safe, he added.

“I think its just one more way to improve partnerships with everyone,” Kirk said. “It lets them know we are there to help them and they can talk to us.”

