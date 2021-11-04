Longview inspires Spokane writer to publish squirrel bridge children's book

When Donna Howard stumbled upon 2018’s Squirrel Fest, the lifelong reader could see the inspiration for her first children’s book dangling over Kessler and Nichols boulevards.

The overhead pathways for squirrels to cross over streets around Lake Sacajawea inspired Howard to tell the story of Longview's first squirrel bridge creator Amos Peters and his dedication to helping the little guy.

“I just want kids to know small acts of kindness can grow up to be big things,” she said.

In Howard’s book, “Bright-Eyes, Bushy-Tail, And The Nutty Narrows Bridge,” a grandfather squirrel recounts the creation of Longview’s first squirrel bridge and the furry creatures saved by what some may have considered Amos's nutty plan, Howard said. The goal is to inspire young readers to be bold and thoughtful, she added.

“Kids shouldn’t be afraid to chase their dreams,” Howard said.

Since Amos's lead in the 1960s, seven other squirrel bridges have been installed over the last decade, coinciding with the city’s Squirrel Fests. Bridge builders include companies, schools and individuals, and several pathways are replicas of well-known structures like Portland’s Fremont Bridge.

Following a dream