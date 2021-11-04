 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview inspires Spokane writer to publish squirrel bridge children's book
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Longview inspires Spokane writer to publish squirrel bridge children's book

{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Howard

Donna Howard's first book, "Bright-Eyes, Bushy-Tail, and the Nutty Narrows Bridge," was inspired by Longview's Amos Peters and his dedication to helping squirrels. 

 Donna Howard, Contributed

When Donna Howard stumbled upon 2018’s Squirrel Fest, the lifelong reader could see the inspiration for her first children’s book dangling over Kessler and Nichols boulevards.

The overhead pathways for squirrels to cross over streets around Lake Sacajawea inspired Howard to tell the story of Longview's first squirrel bridge creator Amos Peters and his dedication to helping the little guy.

“I just want kids to know small acts of kindness can grow up to be big things,” she said.

In Howard’s book, “Bright-Eyes, Bushy-Tail, And The Nutty Narrows Bridge,” a grandfather squirrel recounts the creation of Longview’s first squirrel bridge and the furry creatures saved by what some may have considered Amos's nutty plan, Howard said. The goal is to inspire young readers to be bold and thoughtful, she added. 

“Kids shouldn’t be afraid to chase their dreams,” Howard said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since Amos's lead in the 1960s, seven other squirrel bridges have been installed over the last decade, coinciding with the city’s Squirrel Fests. Bridge builders include companies, schools and individuals, and several pathways are replicas of well-known structures like Portland’s Fremont Bridge.

'Bright-Eyes, Bushy-Tail, And The Nutty Narrows Bridge'

"Bright-Eyes, Bushy-Tail, And The Nutty Narrows Bridge" is a children's picture book about Longview's famous squirrel bridges. 

Following a dream

When Howard learned a children’s book had never been written about Longview's squirrel bridges, she too was inspired to follow her aspirations and publish her first book. Howard said she teamed with illustrator Jill Shih through a writers group and self-published the paperback in May around her 60th birthday. Readers can find the 39-page picture book at local locations like Castle Rock’s Vault Books & Brews, Longview’s Storyboard Delights and the Kelso and Longview public libraries, she said.

Howard hosted a reading of her fictional tale, based upon a true story, at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in August and attended this year's 10th Squirrel Fest as a vendor. She said she plans to hold a currently unscheduled event at Longview’s Hopscotch Toys.

The Spokane resident is "smitten" by Longview, she added, but can't stay away from her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren for long. 

"I love Longview," she said. "I almost considered moving, but the grandkids are here."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News