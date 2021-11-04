Longview inspires Spokane writer to publish squirrel bridge children's book

When Donna Howard stumbled upon 2018’s Squirrel Fest, the lifelong reader could see the inspiration for her first children’s book dangling over Kessler and Nichols boulevards.
The overhead pathways for squirrels to cross over streets around Lake Sacajawea inspired Howard to tell the story of Longview's first squirrel bridge creator Amos Peters and his dedication to helping the little guy.
It would be nuts to make a squirrel movie without thinking of Longview.
“I just want kids to know small acts of kindness can grow up to be big things,” she said.
In Howard’s book, “Bright-Eyes, Bushy-Tail, And The Nutty Narrows Bridge,” a grandfather squirrel recounts the creation of Longview’s first squirrel bridge and the furry creatures saved by what some may have considered Amos's nutty plan, Howard said. The goal is to inspire young readers to be bold and thoughtful, she added.
“Kids shouldn’t be afraid to chase their dreams,” Howard said.
Since Amos's lead in the 1960s, seven other squirrel bridges have been installed over the last decade, coinciding with the city’s Squirrel Fests. Bridge builders include companies, schools and individuals, and several pathways are replicas of well-known structures like Portland’s Fremont Bridge.
Following a dream
When Howard learned a children’s book had never been written about Longview's squirrel bridges, she too was inspired to follow her aspirations and publish her first book. Howard said she teamed with illustrator Jill Shih through a writers group and self-published the paperback in May around her 60th birthday. Readers can find the 39-page picture book at local locations like Castle Rock’s Vault Books & Brews, Longview’s Storyboard Delights and the Kelso and Longview public libraries, she said.
Squirrel Fest returns to Longview this weekend with a celebration focused on children’s activities.
Howard hosted a reading of her fictional tale, based upon a true story, at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in August and attended this year's 10th Squirrel Fest as a vendor. She said she plans to hold a currently unscheduled event at Longview’s Hopscotch Toys.
The Spokane resident is "smitten" by Longview, she added, but can't stay away from her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren for long.
"I love Longview," she said. "I almost considered moving, but the grandkids are here."