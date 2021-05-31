Longview hosts first Memorial Day ceremony in two years at Memorial Park

Military recruiters from the Longview office placed a wreath to represent the remembrance of fallen soldiers in the veterans’ section of the cemetery.

“The flowers that we have placed today may wither,” Dunlap said, “but the spirit for which they were placed here is a symbol that will endure to the end of time.”

Remembering the dead

Detachment 889 member and Vietnam War Veteran Don Simmons said the group has no living members who served in World War II or the Korean War.

His detachment lost veterans John Witham in January and Victor Zandi about a year and half ago, he said, adding that losing a fellow veteran “always hurts.”

Simmons noted that every year, there seem to be less attendees at the Memorial Day ceremony — not only because of the recent pandemic, but because people make plans over the three-day weekend and lose sight of remembering fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day is for those who died during service for their country, he said.

“It’s not about you, it’s not about me,” Simmons said. “It’s about them.”