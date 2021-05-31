Longview hosts first Memorial Day ceremony in two years at Memorial Park

Sunlight spilled over dozens of attendees in short sleeves and no masks Monday at Longview’s first Memorial Day ceremony in two years at Longview Memorial Park.
The 30-minute event contrasted last year’s gray skies and the Longview cemetery’s canceled ceremony, which was called off to protect attendees from the airborne coronavirus.
Ceremony
Longview American Legion Post 155 Commander Mike Dunlap said the annual event brought slightly fewer people than usual.
“Everyone appreciated having the ceremony. I know I did,” Dunlap said. “It is an honor to be here and honor military personnel and try not to forget what the day is about.”
Speakers at the event included Kelso Police Officer and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Erik Swenningson and Steele Chapel Director Rick Little. Little thanked volunteers for decorating gravestones, dotted with American flags.
“We give honor to those who have served and sacrificed for the freedoms we value,” he said.
High school soloist Baylee Gregg sang the National Anthem. The Marine Corps League Mount St. Helens Detachment 889 gave a three-volley salute where they released blank cartridges in the air three times to honor military members who passed.
Military recruiters from the Longview office placed a wreath to represent the remembrance of fallen soldiers in the veterans’ section of the cemetery.
“The flowers that we have placed today may wither,” Dunlap said, “but the spirit for which they were placed here is a symbol that will endure to the end of time.”
Remembering the dead
Detachment 889 member and Vietnam War Veteran Don Simmons said the group has no living members who served in World War II or the Korean War.
His detachment lost veterans John Witham in January and Victor Zandi about a year and half ago, he said, adding that losing a fellow veteran “always hurts.”
Simmons noted that every year, there seem to be less attendees at the Memorial Day ceremony — not only because of the recent pandemic, but because people make plans over the three-day weekend and lose sight of remembering fallen soldiers.
Memorial Day is for those who died during service for their country, he said.
“It’s not about you, it’s not about me,” Simmons said. “It’s about them.”
Monday Joan and Jack Hammer decorated the tombstones of their longtime neighbors’— army veteran Michael Parker and his wife.
The Hammers “became fast friends,” with the Parkers, said Joan Hammer, when the families moved next to each other in what was then the new Longview Holly Park Street development some 40 years ago. They decorate their graves every year.
A longstanding family tradition brought Robin Owen and her husband to the cemetery Monday to place rhododendrons, lilies and ferns atop at least five of their loved ones’ graves. The family brought about nine bins of hand-picked flowers to create unique designs on the tombstones and surrounding grass.
“I want them to know we haven’t forgotten,” Owen said.