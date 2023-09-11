Sunny, mid-70s weather brought in dozens of locals to R.A. Long Park in the Civic Circle on Friday during one of Longview’s several 100-year celebrations with food trucks, beer, live music and a drone show.

The Centennial Beer Garden, Dance, Food and Drone Show event started 5 p.m. in front of the Longview Public Library, ending around 10 p.m. with a live drone show near Lower Columbia College’s campus.

Imposter Syndrome provided the live music on the steps of the library, with guitarist and vocalist Ken Downie saying the band has performed at several local community events in support of the city.

“We get to play outside, and it’s a beautiful night,” he said. “We really appreciate being asked.”

Ken and his spouse Michelle Downie, who plays bass and performs vocals, said they moved to Rose Valley and have since grown to adore Longview.

“It’s our adopted home,” Michelle Downie said.

Longtime Longview resident Tuni Stecker said she enjoyed the chance to get outside in the early September sunshine for a city-sponsored event, especially during Longview’s centennial celebration that has included community events all year, from parades to log-rolling competitions.

“It’s a great place to live,” Stecker said. “Our kids grew up here, and I like being in a town where I know a lot of people.”

Stecker and her spouse Roger Stecker were both born and raised in Longview. Tuni Stecker’s parents moved to the city in 1952, she said. Now, their kids mark the third generation in a family of longtime Longview residents.

The centennial event included food trucks from Bobalastic and Longview Pioneer Lions. Patrons got a free wristband with identification proving they were older than 21 to get into the garden, and paid for the beer using “chips” that cost $3 each. “Fancy beers” cost two chips each and included craft beer from regional breweries.

The Civic Center has served as a “focal point and geographical center of Longview“ since at least 1928, according to the City of Longview.

“It is great to be part of a historical event like this,” Ken Downie said.