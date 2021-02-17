Longview high schoolers will be back in buildings March 1

Teachers on the Zoom call backed up that statement.

Mark Morris teacher Lauren Princehouse said that even though she’s “never worked so hard and never been so bad at my job” than now with remote learning, there was “never any talk of strike.”

Zorn added that the district and the union leadership have “worked closely on lot of difficult discussions because this is a very difficult situation.” He said there have been false information spread online about the unions that should not be believed.

He said while the district and the union haven’t always agreed on everything “I will tell you its always remained very respectful, transparent and very much in the spirit of trying to do what’s best for the kids we all serve.”

Forsman also said that the LEA believes the safety of one group is as important as the safety and health of any other group.

“I hope we can agree that no one should be willing to trade one set of lives for another, especially when it’s not necessary,” he told the board.

Wiitala also cut off several commenters, telling one woman who was saying the union was at fault that it was untrue and cutting off parent Sean Turpin, saying Turpin was “repeating himself.”