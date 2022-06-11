Longview Heritage Bank team members receive 2021 Shining Star Award

Heritage Bank team members recently received the 2021 Shining Star Award celebrating them being chosen as the 2021 Top Retail Team of the Year in their district.

They were given the award for “outstanding team performance and dedication to the highest standards of excellence,” according to a press release from the bank.

The team is led by Vice President Branch Manager Lorie Blain.

The focus of Heritage Bank at 927 Commerce Ave., Longview, is on the communities it serves, helping customers build their heritage, according to the press release.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

