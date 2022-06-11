 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Longview Heritage Bank team members receive 2021 Shining Star Award

  • 0
Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank team members Kelly Snaza and Heather Carter (front row, left to right), Hayley Storie and Lorie Blain (second row, left to right) and Taylor Ridenour and James Hoyt (back row, left to right) recently received an award. 

 Heritage Bank, contributed

Heritage Bank team members recently received the 2021 Shining Star Award celebrating them being chosen as the 2021 Top Retail Team of the Year in their district.

They were given the award for “outstanding team performance and dedication to the highest standards of excellence,” according to a press release from the bank.

The team is led by Vice President Branch Manager Lorie Blain.

The focus of Heritage Bank at 927 Commerce Ave., Longview, is on the communities it serves, helping customers build their heritage, according to the press release.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News