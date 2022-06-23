Longview grain terminal to pay almost $1 million after settling with Columbia Riverkeeper over alleged water violations

A Longview grain terminal will pay nearly $1 million after settling a lawsuit with the Columbia Riverkeeper that claimed the terminal operated without necessary permits meant to monitor river pollution.

Export Grain Terminal, LLC., which operates one of six grain terminals in the state out of the Port of Longview, will pay Seeding Justice $715,000 to benefitting water quality projects after it settled with Columbia Riverkeeper on June 14 in the U.S. District Court of Western Washington.

On top of the money to Seeding Justice, EGT will also pay $220,000 to cover the Riverkeeper's legal costs.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2020, alleges EGT violated the Clean Water Act by not getting an industrial stormwater permit that would have required the terminal to monitor and report stormwater discharges from its facility.

EGT disputed the claims in a statement Wednesday, adding the Department of Ecology told EGT it did not need the industrial permit to operate.

"EGT is committed to be being a good corporate citizens, making operational decisions built on a foundation of ethical leadership, accountability and environmental stewardship," EGT's statement read.

"During design and construction and since beginning operations in 2012, the Department of Ecology has advised EGT that it does not require an industrial stormwater permit to operate. While the company disputes Columbia Riverkeeper’s claims, EGT has agreed to the Consent Decree to affirm its commitment to the local community and to avoid costly litigation."

In the settlement agreement filed Tuesday, EGT agreed to get the permit, send quarterly reports of stormwater discharges to the Riverkeeper for three years, draft a pollution prevention plan and reroute one of its spouts away from the Columbia River. EGT also agreed to hire an engineering firm to construct gates on the ends of its grain spouts, reducing the release of grain or grain dust from the spouts.

EGT has two weeks after the settlement goes into effect to pay the Riverkeeper and Seeding Justice, 10 business days to get the permit and 30 days to prepare its draft pollution prevention plan.

EGT ships corn, wheat, soybeans and other grain products internationally out of the Port of Longview's Berth 9.

In the original lawsuit, the Port of Longview was named with EGT as another defendant. Since then, those cases have been separated, and claims against the port remain unsettled, according to Liz Terhaar, Columbia Riverkeeper communications director.

This marks the second time this spring Riverkeeper has settled a lawsuit against a company for alleged Clean Water Act violations. In May, Weyerhaeuser denied polluting the river but agreed give $600,000 to Seeding Justice and pay for the Riverkeeper's legal costs.

