Longview grad edited film that debuted at Sundance Film Festival

One of the movies that debuted at this year's prestigious Sundance Film Festival has a Longview connection behind the scenes.

"God's Country" stars Thandiwe Newton (Emmy Award winner for "Westworld") as a college professor living outside a snowy Western town who gets into an escalating conflict with two hunters who begin trespassing onto her land. The movie is directed by Julian Higgins and made its premiere to the public and film critics Sunday night.

The movie is based on a short story, but editor Justin LaForge relates to the setup. LaForge, who grew up near Jackson Road in the hills north of Longview, said it was pretty common to have hunters go into and around their yard when he was growing up.

"You don't want to create villains in your story. You want people to relate and want it to be tied to the real world in some way," LaForge said.

LaForge watched a lot of foreign films with his parents growing up, but said he didn't think about getting into the movie business until after he graduated from Mark Morris High School. His interest sparked when he took a film class while attending Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. LaForge went on to earn a bachelor's degree in film studies from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and a master's degree from the American Film Institute.

It was while attending the latter where he got to know Higgins and many of the crew members who went on to make "God's Country." LaForge edited a shorter version of the film, then called "Winter Light," which was shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination.

When Higgins and his co-writer Shaye Ogbanna began working to make their feature debut, they approached LaForge to work as their editor — even though he lives in Boise and would have worked on the movie remotely whether or not COVID-19 had become a factor.

"[Higgins] really knew I was going to put all the effort I could into it and wanted to work with me despite that distance," LaForge said.

The movie was made and edited in two chunks, LaForge said, one in early 2020 before the emergence of COVID shut down production and one that started in early 2021. LaForge and Higgins would hop onto Zoom calls to talk out their ideas. They used software that allowed both of them to edit scenes at the same time.

The crew still was finalizing the movie until a few weeks before it premiered at Sundance. LaForge said it was exciting to start seeing reactions to the movie and some of the conversations it triggered among the people who saw it early.

"It feels strange to be done with it and more people will watch it Sunday than watch anything else I ever made," LaForge said.

Members of the public can buy a virtual Sundance ticket to watch '"God's Country" between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. A distributor still is being sought to pick up the movie after the festival.

