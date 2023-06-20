After a year off, the major fireworks display will return as the closing blast of the Go 4th Festival in two weeks.

The three-day celebration centered at Lake Sacajawea Park will conclude with the fireworks show at 10 p.m. on July 4.

"We always want to have fireworks when we possibly can," said Go 4th organizer Arleen Hubble.

Hubble said the volunteers running the event could not find an available licensed firework pyrotechnician to run the show last year, though they advertised for the position in the same amount of time in previous years with no problems.

Washington State Patrol data shows about 10 more people are licensed to be pyrotechnicians this year compared to 2023.

Last year, Go 4th planners opted to go with a laser show instead, which got a mixed response from the crowd.

"It was fine," Hubble said. "It was totally different from normal; we had to have something big, but it was an exception."

The volunteers went back to the family that organized the fireworks show in 2021 for this year’s event. This year's fireworks display will be around the same size as previous displays, plus a small bonus at the end to celebrate the Longview centennial.

This year's Go 4th Festival will also see the return of Timber Fest, a competition of log cutting and climbing that will run throughout the day on July 4. A timber carnival had been a staple of the holiday celebration for years but has not been part of the festival since 2019 due to COVID-19 limits and scheduling conflicts.

Hubble said they expect this year’s festival to have a huge attendance, even compared to the normal crowds at the event. The return of the fireworks and the Timber Fest would be part of the draw, but Hubble said she expected families to gather in Longview to celebrate the city's 100th anniversary.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years now and I’m very proud of it," she said. "It makes me feel good when people come up and say they had a good time at Go 4th."

There is no cost to attend either the fireworks display, Timber Fest, or many of the other major events that make up Go 4th Festival.

If You Go What: Go 4th Festival. When: July 2-4. Where: Lake Sacajawea Park and in front of R.A. Long High School. Cost: Free admittance. Info: www.go4thfestival.com