 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview garbage to be picked up on Thanksgiving

Garbage collection

Garbage collection. 

 Photo by zibik on Unsplash, Contributed

Longview residents who have their garbage collected Thursday will still have trash picked up on Thanksgiving Day. City officials state garbage collection will not be affected by the holiday and garbage will be collected Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car chase that injured Oregon trooper started in Cowlitz County

Car chase that injured Oregon trooper started in Cowlitz County

According to a Columbia County Sheriff's press release, Washington Law enforcement officers responded to a reported domestic assault and robbery in Cowlitz County on Nov. 11. The suspect, who was later identified as 53-year-old John Sanford Thralls of Longview, fled the scene of the incident prior to the arrival of the officers.

Watch Now: Related Video

A cave in Sicily has a village carved inside of it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News