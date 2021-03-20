Longview furniture company finds student's letter from 1999, searches for author

“We’re doing a contest called Explora Vision,” she writes. “It sucks.”

She also gives people from the future a rundown of her outfit and emphasizes that she has sparkly nail polish on each fingernail.

“We play soccer on the baseball diamond,” Kambra writes. “Do people still play?”

Northlake Elementary, located on Olympia Way, was built in 1953 and remodeled in 1975. It has the district’s oldest school garden, established in 2002, a few years after Kambra attended school there.

According to TDN archives, the school was taken offline as an elementary school in 1983 due to funding shortages. It was used as a multi-use facility, housing the Structured Learning Center, the Parent Connection and Indian education programs, district storage and the Longview Parks and Recreation Department child care program until 1997, when it reopened as an elementary school.

Zandi said she tried to find Kambra on Facebook, “but there are so many Johnsons,” and she doesn’t know if Kambra has since moved away or married and changed her last name.