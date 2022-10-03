Longview forum to address legalizing drug possession

A discussion on whether hard drugs should be legal in Washington state is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Laufman Lecture Hall in the Lower Columbia College Health and Science Building.

The talk is the fourth of the five-part series, “Community in the Crossfire: Seeking Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times,” which aims to create civil local political discourse. The series also is available via Zoom at civil-dialog.com and will be recorded by KLTV and broadcast at a later date.

In 2021, the state Supreme Court ruled Washington’s simple drug possession law was unconstitutional. The case, known as the Blake decision, threw out the state’s simple drug possession law and state legislators replaced the felony measure with a misdemeanor that requires two referrals to drug treatment before arresting suspects. The ruling also overturned roughly 40 years of convictions.

Forum organizers say the change in “Washington in effect decriminalized low-level drug possession.”

Forum panelists are Dallas Delagrange of the Cowlitz Tribal Drug Council; Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman; Jeb Bolerjack, a medication assisted treatment registered nurse and LCC adjunct faculty member; and Alison Holcomb, the American Civil Liberties Union’s campaign leader for the I-1922 campaign.

The ACLU earlier this year launched I-1922, a Washington signature campaign on behalf of its voter initiative to legalize possession of hard drugs, according to forum organizers, but failed to get enough votes to make November’s ballot.

Michael Strayer, retired LCC psychology and social science instructor, will provide background and context about the issue and will help shape questions for the the panelists. Retired Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning will be the moderator.

The first three forums explored the causes of political divisiveness and suggestions for overcoming it; the tension between economic development and the environment; and the local homeless crisis. Recordings can be viewed on KLTV at civil-dialog.com.

The fifth and final forum is scheduled for Oct. 20.