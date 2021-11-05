Longview Fire's Jon Dunaway named state's Fire Marshal of the Year

Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway was named Washington's 2021 Fire Marshal of the Year by the Washington State Association of Fire Marshals.

Dunaway has been working for the Longview Fire Department since October 2019, but has more than 30 years total experience working with Washington fire departments. Dunaway started as a volunteer firefighter in 1982, worked as a fire investigator for Kitsap County, and became the Clark County fire marshal in 2005.

Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz said Dunaway quickly became a highly respected member of the department after arriving in Longview. Dunaway was known for his leadership, his calm demeanor and his ability to work with the public and other city departments, Kambeitz said.

The fire marshal is part of the three-member leadership team for the fire department and leads many of the fire prevention programs. The marshal manages the fire code compliance for businesses and homes, the public education program and the fire investigation program.

"Jon is the type of guy who will be a problem solver for those businesses," Kambeitz said. "He will work with them to find a way to be code compliant in some creative way."