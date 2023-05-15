Longview firefighters came to the rescue on Mother's Day, reuniting a family of ducks after five ducklings run afoul of a storm drain.

Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, John Deveny, with Lower Columbia College maintenance, was working in the area when he noticed a seemingly-distressed mother duck hovering near a storm drain, according to a Longview Fire Department Facebook post.

Deveny called the fire department after he saw that several ducklings had fallen into the storm drain.

Firefighters pried open the drain grating, allowing firefighter Mitch Alberts to climb into the catch basin and lift out the five ducklings.

The mother duck and several of her other ducklings left the area when crews arrived but watched the rescue from across the street, according to the department. Firefighters carried the rescued ducklings across the street and reunited the family.