Longview Fire Department to give away free carbon monoxide alarms through Thursday

Longview residents can pick up free carbon monoxide alarms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Longview Fire Department station on Commerce Avenue.

The alarms will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, and each household within city limits can grab two.

The alarms are funded by a grant from the Jenkins Foundation, a local nonprofit founded after two Longview residents died of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2013 in a North Carolina hotel that did not have a carbon monoxide detector.

Dwellings need detectors to warn people because the deadly gas cannot be seen or smelled, say Longview fire officials. Carbon monoxide can leak from heating or cooking equipment.

For details, call the department at 360-442-5501.

