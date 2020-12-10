Longview Fire Department shares tips to 'deck the halls in a safe manner'

The Longview Fire Department is reminding people to be safe and take steps to reduce potential fire risks of decorations and lights this season.

“The holidays are upon us and for many that means putting up decorations and lights to make our homes more festive for the season. However, if not done safely, these items present fire risks,” Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway said in a press release.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than half of home decoration fires in December are started by candles. And a heat source too close to the Christmas tree causes one in every four winter fires.”

To “deck the halls in a safe manner” Dunaway recommends keeping candles at least a foot away from anything that could burn, as well as blowing out all candles before leaving the room and not letting children or pets get too close to candles. Candles should also not be used on trees, he said.

As for lights, Dunaway said to check the manufacturer’s instructions how many light strands can be safely connected and if the lights are for indoor or outdoor use. All lights should be turned off before leaving home or going to bed, he said, and broken strings of lights should be replaced.