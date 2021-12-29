Longview Fire Department sends out safety warning as New Year's firework sales start

New Year's Eve firework shows are right around the corner and the Longview Fire Department is reminding people to be cautious with their displays.

Firework stands were able to legally start selling Monday. Longview fire marshal Jon Dunaway said three stands applied for sales permits but had not opened as of Wednesday morning while they waited to be inspected by him.

Dunaway said he hopes the winter weather will make the fireworks safer and reduce the fire risk, especially compared to this summer, but warns people to remain alert and responsible regardless.

Longview Fire Department advice

Buy fireworks from a permitted stand and follow the directions on the device.

Launch the fireworks from a flat surface away from people, buildings and vehicles.

If a firework is a dud, wait for 20 minutes and place it in a bucket of water instead of trying to relight it.

Soak all used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight

The permitted time frame for launching fireworks in Longview is between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. January 1.

