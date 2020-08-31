Longview Fire Department handles backyard blaze Saturday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Fire Department doused a small debris fire that was reported in the 200 block of Colorado Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

911 dispatch callers reported that a shed and tent were possibly on fire, and that explosive sounds, possibly from fireworks or gasoline, were coming out of the tent. Neighbors were helping hose the flames down to slow their spread.

The fire "wasn't that exciting" when firefighters arrived on scene, Longview Fire Battalion Chief Blake Tomlinson said. The flames were only burning up debris that was scattered in the backyard of a house, and firefighters found no burning shed or tent.

Firefighters had the flames put out by around 10:30 p.m., Tomlinson said. No injuries were reported.

