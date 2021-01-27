Longview Fire adds new ambulance to improve ambulance response times

The Longview Fire Department has purchased a new ambulance to respond to medical emergencies when the private contract ambulance service, AMR, has no ambulances available.
The purchase was approved by the city in August after Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz told the city council that the agency’s current vehicle is primed for “major breakdown.” The old ambulance was a surplus purchase from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and mechanics said the engine could fail at any point. A new vehicle was expected to cost about $350,000.
The new ambulance will be based at Longview Fire Station 82, located at 2355 38th Ave, according to a Longview Fire press release. It was built by Braun NW, maker of North Star Emergency Response Vehicles in Chehalis, and paid for with federal funds through the Washington State Health Authority’s Ground Emergency Medical Transport program.
It also has a Stryker power gurney designed to improve patient safety and reduce first responder back injuries, according to the press release.
Longview Fire hired its first paramedics in 2011 and purchased a used “Advanced Life Support” ambulance in 2013, building on the fire-based EMS it started providing in the late 1970s, the press release said.
Today, Longview Fire employs 14 cross-trained firefighter/paramedics within its 53-member organization. The Medic 82 ambulance is only in service when staffing levels allow, which means it runs about 43% of the time. In 2020, Longview Fire responded to 5,334 alarms and the original Medic 82 responded to 309 alarms and transported 190 patients to the emergency room.