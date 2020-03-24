Longview extends Alabama Street homeless campsite due to COVID-19

The Longview homeless campsite on Alabama Street will remain open indefinitely past its March 30 deadline due to public health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Tuesday.

"Although the timeline for the encampment back in December when the City established the site was clearly understood, circumstances today have changed and are far beyond anyone’s control," City Manager Kurt Sacha said in a press release. "To uproot the unhoused at this time would not only create unnecessary angst but also increase the health risks for several in our community."

Sacha said he will continue to monitor the pandemic and work with neighboring cities and the county to relocate the camp at "a more suitable time."

"At this time, the city’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of all those in our community — the housed, the unhoused, our businesses and our employees," he said. "All of the city’s resources are currently being dedicated to this purpose."

The city established the camp in December to get homeless campers to leave City Hall and other public properties around town.

Retired pastor and homeless advocate John Steppert Tuesday applauded the city's decision.