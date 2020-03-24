Longview extends Alabama Street homeless campsite due to COVID-19

The Longview homeless campsite on Alabama Street will remain open indefinitely past its March 30 deadline due to public health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Tuesday.
"Although the timeline for the encampment back in December when the City established the site was clearly understood, circumstances today have changed and are far beyond anyone’s control," City Manager Kurt Sacha said in a press release. "To uproot the unhoused at this time would not only create unnecessary angst but also increase the health risks for several in our community."
Sacha said he will continue to monitor the pandemic and work with neighboring cities and the county to relocate the camp at "a more suitable time."
"At this time, the city’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of all those in our community — the housed, the unhoused, our businesses and our employees," he said. "All of the city’s resources are currently being dedicated to this purpose."
The city established the camp in December to get homeless campers to leave City Hall and other public properties around town.
Retired pastor and homeless advocate John Steppert Tuesday applauded the city's decision.
"I know the city have been eager to move the campers, so they can start over with a new 'clean slate.' But the risks and exposure to diseases, even perhaps COVID-19, to those helping with the move, could quite possibly cause a public health concern," he said.
He added that the unsheltered are at high risk for getting and spreading COVID-19. And moving them could create an even higher risk, Steppert said.
"I strongly believe that at this critical time, public health is our number-one priority," Steppert added. "The governor has made it clear, that we are to stay home. That's what the Alabama Street campers need to do for now — stay in the only home they've known for several months."
The campsite has frustrated community members and officials who have called it an “eyesore” that allows campers to live in “squalor.” The campsite was set to close for cleaning, at least temporarily, on March 30.
A Cowlitz County ad hoc committee tasked with finding a second site has not yet decided on a location, partly because of neighborhood objections to about a dozen sites evaluated and more recently due to delays caused by the coronavirus situation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.