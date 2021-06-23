Longview expands water shortage, asks residents to reduce non-essential water use

Longview Water is asking customers to further reduce all non-essential water usage as a chlorine shortage continues to affect the city.

The city had declared a Stage 1 water shortage emergency Monday and expanded the emergency status on Wednesday. An electrical failure at the Longview Westlake Chemical Company had affected the supply of chlorine to disinfect and treat water across Washington and as far away as Northern California.

Longview said Wednesday that the water remains safe to drink, as Longview Water had taken steps to extend the current chlorine supply. The city asked customers to limit their water use to "reduce the strain on the supply chain, preserve water for domestic use, and ensure water reserves continue to meet emergency response needs."

Among the methods recommended by the city to reduce water usage are:

Reduce all non-essential water use — except as necessary for public health and safety

Eliminate known leaks inside and outside

Take shorter showers

Turn off the water while brushing teeth, shaving or washing dishes by hand

Limit running the dishwasher or washing machine unless it is full

Postpone new plantings

Wash your vehicles at a car wash facility

Previous Stage 1 measures that were put in place to conserve water in Longview, including limiting times for irrigation and prohibiting restaurants from serving water unless asked by customers, remain in effect until the chlorine supply is stabilized.

