Longview enforces rules for garage and yard sales

The city of Longview will enforce its garage and yard sale rules even though the activities don’t require a permit.
Garage sales, estate sales, yard sales and/or moving sales are allowed within city limits without a permit if they abide by the following requirements:
- Each sales event is limited to four consecutive days, and goods must be removed from public view between sales. Residents may host sales at their homes for up to 20 days total per year.
- Sales may operate only between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No merchandise may be offered that isn’t owned or used by the people hosting the sale.
- No more than four residences may combine merchandise at the sale.
- Garage sale signs may not be placed more than six blocks or 2,400 feet from the sale site, within the right-of-way without the adjoining property owners’ permission, within the right-of-way along a state route. Signs are not allowed on utility poles, trees, medians or other devices in the public right-of-way.
- Sale signs may be put up two days before the event and must be removed within 24 hours after the event ends. Failure to do so can result in a civil fine.
For details, call the city Code Compliance Division at 360-442-5093 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.