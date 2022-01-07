Longview Early Edition Rotary presents nonprofits with Harvest Classic walk/run proceeds

Four local nonprofit organizations Nov. 30 were presented $8,000 in donations from proceeds raised from the Longview Early Edition Rotary Club’s 42nd Harvest Classic 5 kilometer/10 kilometer walk/run held Oct. 2.

Lower Columbia CAP’s HELP Warehouse is the primary beneficiary of the Harvest Classic, receiving $6,000. Food from the warehouse is provided to eight area food banks in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. Since the Harvest Classic’s inception in 1980, more than $160,000 has been raised from the walk/run for the HELP Warehouse.

Other Harvest Classic recipients included LifeWorks, the Harvest Classic location; Faithful Servants and the Salvation Army. In addition to those donations, more than $1,000 was raised from the Harvest Classic for the Longview Early Edition Rotary’s nonprofit charitable foundation.

Many organizations and volunteers helped make the event and the Rotary group thanks them. Sponsors include WestRock, the Port of Longview, ilani, State Farm Insurance, the Child and Adolescent Clinic, Bicoastal Media, Prographyx, Collins Architecture Group, the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, The Daily News, Columbia Bank, Gibbs and Olson, JH Kelly, Longview Parks and Recreation, Eagle Eyes Construction, Riverwoods Chiropractic, Twin City Bank, Crafty Devins LLC and the Devin family, Express Personnel, Reprographics and Bud Clary Auto Group.

The Harvest Classic also is indebted for support to the City of Longview Cowlitz County government, Athletictiming.net, Carl’s Towing, the Cowlitz Valley Runners, LifeWorks, Faithful Servants, Mountain View Construction, the Salvation Army, Rotarians, the Lower Columbia CAP staff and many individual volunteers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.