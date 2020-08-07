Longview doctor, WWII vet Donald Fuesler dies at 96

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Longview doctor and World War II Army veteran Donald Fuesler died last week at the age of 96, finishing a life rich with heroism, fun and friendship.

Fuesler passed away at Community Home Health and Hospice on July 31 after suffering a stroke several days earlier, his daughter Margretchen Fuesler said.

"He kind of started to lose his memory, but you do at 96," Margretchen said. "(And) he fell and broke his hip in November, so he struggled with that. Other than that, he was healthy."

Fuesler was well-known for his military service in the second World War, which included landing at Normandy, liberating the French town Metz and freeing prisoners who were being sent to Nazi camps.

But Fuesler also blossomed into a respected Longview doctor and philanthropist after the war was over. He worked for more than 40 years as a general practitioner, performing surgeries, setting fractures and delivering an estimated 1,000 babies.

"He was an excellent doctor," Margretchen Fuesler said. "Probably one of the best in town. He cared very deeply for his patients."