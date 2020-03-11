Longview doctor urges caution, not panic over coronavirus

Richards said people should make sure they are up-to-date on vaccines. There is no vaccine for the coronavirus and the flu vaccine won't stop someone from getting the coronavirus. But it should help with complications, he said.

The doctor also reiterated the importance of frequent hand-washing for 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick. He also gave some basic information about the immune system and how it produces cells that fight off harmful bacteria and viruses.

People who are 60 and older or have serious chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Erin Harnish, PeaceHealth St. John pediatrician, said at the meeting that children don't seem to be getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and aren't the high risk population. Yet they do typically carry many viruses and bacteria.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Cowlitz County still did not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases. Washington state had 366 cases, with 234 in King County, according to the state Department of Health.

At least three people in Cowlitz County have been tested for the virus, according to the county health department. Those three tests came back negative.

Ernie Schnabler, Cowlitz County Department of Management director, said Wednesday doctors can send samples directly to the lab for testing, so it's hard to know how many people have been tested unless the tests come back positive.

