Longview developer Chuck Bond built legacy of senior housing

“I always enjoyed working with him. He was personally a nice person to know and speak with,” Brickey said. “When he had something in his mind he was determined to do, he didn’t take no for an answer very often.”

Bond knew when to compromise and when to drive his point home. On multiple accounts, he encouraged Brickey and other city officials to change or relax building code or standards “for a need that he had articulated well and that we thought was best for our community,” Brickey said.

“One thing I’ll say about Chuck is that he would see opportunity before others did. … He would act on it and prepare himself to be the first to get something accomplished, so he didn’t wait for others to lead the way,” Brickey said. “He was kind of a leader in the area of development himself. I think his impact is that he provided a lot for housing in this community that serves both affordable needs and those of senior housing that gives them a good place to live and a great community.”

Dan Hiebert, former owner of Clearwater Rentals and Bond’s long-time friend, agreed that Bond was “very persistent.” When he set his mind to a task, he would complete it no matter the challenges.

“He would look at a project I personally would walk away from, and he would stay there and persevere,” Bond said.