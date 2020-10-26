Longview developer Chuck Bond built legacy of senior housing

When Charles “Chuck” Bond, a long-time Longview housing developer who built hundreds of apartment units for seniors, died in August, his crews wrapped up foundational work on one final project in the city.
Bond passed away Aug. 1 at Community Home Health and Hospice, where he had been getting health treatment including kidney dialysis, said his wife, Betty Bond. He was 80.’s
“I think he’d probably still be with us if it wasn’t for coronavirus. But when he had to quit coming into the office and he had to shelter in place and he couldn’t do what he loved to do, he was just kind of done,” said his daughter, Mariisa Jimenez.
Bond spent more than 60 years working as a self-employed developer. Most of his work focused on building housing for residents aged 55 and older, and he built well over 300 units for that purpose.
His portfolio includes the Somerset Retirement and Assisted Living Apartments, Hearthside Luxury Apartments, New Westside Terrace, Hemlock Court, Fir at 17th, Edwards Apartments, Columbia Valley Garden Apartments, River’s Edge Condominiums and Copperwood Apartments.
A year ago, Bond submitted plans to the City of Longview for the construction of a new 40-unit, four-story apartment complex on Ninth Avenue. At the time, city officials said it would help alleviate the area’s housing crunch once it was built.
Work on the utilities and the building foundation finished shortly before Bond’s death. His family has sold the plans and project to two of Bond’s business friends to finish the building, and in a final tribute to the well-known developer and her father, the new owners will “use dad’s plans and build it just like he envisioned,” Jimenez said.
Born in Everett, Wash., Bond moved to Kelso with his family at age 5. He opened his first “business” as a child, selling nightcrawlers to fishermen, said Betty Bond.
His family included a long line of carpenters, and Bond caught the bug for building early on. Jimenez joked that her father completed his very first remodeling project at age 11.
“He decided his bedroom was too small, so when his mom and dad were gone, he demolished the wall to enlarge the bedroom,” she said.
Bond’s more public career began around age 18, when he bought a triplex across the street from his childhood home in Kelso. At the time, he also worked as a grocery clerk at a local SuperValu. He quit that job shortly after because “he found out that when you have to work 40-ours a week, you didn’t have time to remodel anything,” Betty Bond said.
As the story goes, Bond’s mother often commented that someone should fix up the house across the street. So eventually Bond bought the six-unit apartment building and, with the help of his brother Larry, remodeled it into a triplex.
That’s where he met his wife, who was subletting a room in one of the building’s apartments. In one of their early interactions, Bond had to evict Betty because he was selling the building, and the new owner wanted to live in her uint.
But ever the gentleman, Bond helped the then-Kelso school teacher move to a new apartment.
“I got to know him pretty well while we were moving,” and the couple ultimately got married, Betty Bond said. She became a support system for her husband and an interior designer for the buildings he constructed.
Bond, though, was the mastermind behind the blueprints and plans.
“He simply loved it,” Jimenez said. “His idea of a bedtime story was going over blueprints with me, reading them to me and explaining what it means and what it would look like.”
When she had a daughter, her dad bought the toddler a little clipboard in a plastic box to match his own. The 3-year-old didn’t care much for coloring books. Instead, she’d draw houses on her clipboard, just like grandpa, Jimenez said.
“I’d come home on a day when he was babysitting, and they’d be sitting next to each other drawing buildings together,” she said.
City of Longview Community Development Director John Brickey worked with Bond for three decades in his role overseeing the building permit process. Brickey said he “didn’t always see eye to eye” with the developer, but they always respected each other.
“I always enjoyed working with him. He was personally a nice person to know and speak with,” Brickey said. “When he had something in his mind he was determined to do, he didn’t take no for an answer very often.”
Bond knew when to compromise and when to drive his point home. On multiple accounts, he encouraged Brickey and other city officials to change or relax building code or standards “for a need that he had articulated well and that we thought was best for our community,” Brickey said.
“One thing I’ll say about Chuck is that he would see opportunity before others did. … He would act on it and prepare himself to be the first to get something accomplished, so he didn’t wait for others to lead the way,” Brickey said. “He was kind of a leader in the area of development himself. I think his impact is that he provided a lot for housing in this community that serves both affordable needs and those of senior housing that gives them a good place to live and a great community.”
Dan Hiebert, former owner of Clearwater Rentals and Bond’s long-time friend, agreed that Bond was “very persistent.” When he set his mind to a task, he would complete it no matter the challenges.
“He would look at a project I personally would walk away from, and he would stay there and persevere,” Bond said.
During their 55-year friendship, Hiebert and Bond often bought and sold property to each other. Bond purchased from Hiebert the Fir at 17th, one of the first buildings he’d convert into a multi-apartment unit for senior residents aged 55 and older.
Prior to that, Bond’s career included building housing lots and selling real estate. He weathered two major housing market crashes, one in the 1980s and the other in the 2008/2009 Recession.
“He went through a lot of ups and downs in the real estate market, also. There were times when he was really having problems keeping going, but he just kept struggling along,” Hiebert said. “He got through it all.”
Bond started building senior housing in mid-1980s, in part because of a tax credit program, which would pay almost $2 million per project. He ended up dedicating most of his time to senior housing after that not because of the tax credits but because he was truly passionate about the mission, Jimenez said.
“It’s just something he was very passionate about. ... I don’t think he ever cared to be rich,” Jimenez said. “He just wanted to be comfortable while serving others.”
