Longview demonstrators peacefully protest death of George Floyd

“We’ve always had to fight” for justice, Harmon said, saying she people here still yell “n------“ at her. “And people still clutch their purses when they see me at the store.”

Protesters started their march at the Civic Center and marched to 15th Avenue, flanking both sides of the arterial near the Safeway store. Passing drivers frequently honked in support. At least in the early stages of the demonstration, no police were present.

"As long as there is no violence of property damage they are not going to see a police presence,"

Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha said Saturday night.

He would not comment on the Floyd's death, except to say he does not expect it to change Longview PD policies or tactics.

"We train defensive tactics three or four times a year and are constantly reviewing our policies. This it not going to change how we do business. We have not had a problem like this in Longview, so we must be doing something right," Duscha said.

He said he had not heard about Espinoza's complaint and could not comment.