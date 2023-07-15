Demolition of Longview’s longtime water treatment plant on Fishers Lane began Monday as the city prepares the site for new developments.

The Fishers Lane facility was built in 1944 and supplied the city with processed drinking water from the Cowlitz River for more than 60 years. The site has a three-story, 6,500-square-foot main building with a grid of aboveground concrete water tanks and basins behind it that were used to treat water.

When the city relocated its water supply to the aquifer and wells below the Mint Farm Industrial Park a decade ago, a new water treatment plant was built closer to the source. The Fishers Lane building has been briefly used by a cryptocurrency data mining center and a ceramics maker, but the site has largely sat empty since then.

Public Works Director Ken Hash said the site will be covered with dirt and grass once it’s cleared, but the eventual goal was to sell the land to be used for new construction.

“The idea is to put it back on the tax rolls for housing or commercial use. I think we’ll get it off the city’s hands eventually,” Hash said.

Community Development Director Ann Rivers said the city had no specific plans for what will be built at Fishers Lane. The land is zoned for mixed-use commercial and industrial buildings.

Longview is paying $1.27 million to Keystone Contracting for the teardown of the abandoned treatment plant. The City Council approved the contract in May.