Longview declares emergency to fix June's heat wave damage to roads

An emergency declaration in Longview will help the city receive federal aid to repair road damage caused by record-breaking June heat.
City manager Kurt Sacha issued an emergency declaration for Longview this week related to damage at five locations in town. City Council will vote to ratify the declaration during its July 27 meeting.
Longview’s declaration is the local version of the emergency proclamation for Washington made by Gov. Inslee on July 16. The proclamation created states of emergency in Cowlitz County and 18 other counties that reported road damage from the record high temperatures. Reimbursement funding for those street repairs would come from the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.
Statewide, Inslee’s order estimated there was $2.6 million in road damage from the heat. Around $800,000 of those damages were reported by Longview.
“We are one of the only cities that has this many concrete streets,” Longview public works director Ken Hash said. “It makes sense that we probably had the majority of the damage.”
Heat damage to concrete roads is a common public works issue in other parts of the United States. Concrete can vary in size during extreme temperatures as its water content either freezes or evaporates. Sustained levels of expansion at high temperatures can break the joints between two concrete slabs, causing the road to either buckle up or crumble apart.
Hash said the roads in Longview are built to withstand certain levels of change to the concrete surfaces over the course of their use.
“You never plan for multiple lengths of 110 degree days in Longview. It’s out of our realm,” Hash said.
The heat damage in Longview happened near the intersections of 30th and Fir, 30th and Garfield, 28th and Beech, 15th and Commerce, and in the middle of the 1000 block on 15th Avenue.
The Longview public works department has already placed temporary asphalt patches over the sections that were damaged by the heat. Hash said that full repairs of the road sections will likely be part of next year’s summer construction schedule unless the damage begins to pose a more immediate risk.
The emergency funds from the FHA would reimburse the city for the majority of the cost of those repairs after they take place. The remainder of the cost will come from the city road funds.