Longview declares emergency to fix June's heat wave damage to roads

An emergency declaration in Longview will help the city receive federal aid to repair road damage caused by record-breaking June heat.

City manager Kurt Sacha issued an emergency declaration for Longview this week related to damage at five locations in town. City Council will vote to ratify the declaration during its July 27 meeting.

Longview’s declaration is the local version of the emergency proclamation for Washington made by Gov. Inslee on July 16. The proclamation created states of emergency in Cowlitz County and 18 other counties that reported road damage from the record high temperatures. Reimbursement funding for those street repairs would come from the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

Statewide, Inslee’s order estimated there was $2.6 million in road damage from the heat. Around $800,000 of those damages were reported by Longview.

“We are one of the only cities that has this many concrete streets,” Longview public works director Ken Hash said. “It makes sense that we probably had the majority of the damage.”

