Young dancers from the Higher Ground Dance Studio in Longview are scheduled to perform two weekend recitals at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.

Dancers range from age 4 to 19, according to organizers.

The first recital is a ballet based on the story of Mary Poppins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Dancers will also perform a showcase of dances at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The showcase includes tap, jazz and hip hop in a production called "Yesterday," in which dancers will perform to songs by The Beatles.

To close the night Saturday, dancers are also scheduled to perform a production of "Mary Poppins Returns," in which she helps to reunite the family, according to the dance studio.

Contact the Columbia Theatre box office for tickets at 360-575-8499.