Young dancers from the Higher Ground Dance Studio in Longview are scheduled to perform two weekend recitals at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.
Dancers range from age 4 to 19, according to organizers.
The first recital is a ballet based on the story of Mary Poppins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Dancers will also perform a showcase of dances at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The showcase includes tap, jazz and hip hop in a production called "Yesterday," in which dancers will perform to songs by The Beatles.
To close the night Saturday, dancers are also scheduled to perform a production of "Mary Poppins Returns," in which she helps to reunite the family, according to the dance studio.
People are also reading…
Contact the Columbia Theatre box office for tickets at 360-575-8499.
To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com.