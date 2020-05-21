Longview cuts $2.5M in spending to address COVID-related shortfalls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After City Manager Kurt Sacha presented ways to cut spending by $2.5 million, the Longview City Council Thursday night agreed to a two-month “pause” on further action until the city knows the full financial impact of COVID-19.

Sacha stressed that he will continue to watch the economy and keep the council updated during the pause.

To shrink a projected $5 million funding gap for 2020, Sacha said he’s already imposed a number of cost-saving measures. These include an immediate hiring freeze, which has saved about $729,000, and suspending travel and training.

He also saved about $650,000 by reducing the amount of money transferred to building and vehicle depreciation funds. However, these are not long-term solutions, he said. They will help get the city through the near-term.

The city also saved $385,000 when the second street crew was disbanded after voters approved an initiative in the fall that eliminated the transportation benefit district.

Other measures include reducing services from other government agencies and reducing how much money is transferred into a fund to pay out retirement benefits.