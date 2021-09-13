Longview crews to flush water mains Friday

Longview utility crews will flush water mains Friday between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way.
The work is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware flushing may stir sediment that can enter plumbing, according to a City of Longview press release.
Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains.
After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to the release.
