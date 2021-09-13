 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview crews to flush water mains Friday
0 comments
editor's pick

Longview crews to flush water mains Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Road Construction

Longview utility crews will flush water mains Friday between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way. 

The work is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware flushing may stir sediment that can enter plumbing, according to a City of Longview press release.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains.

After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to the release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News