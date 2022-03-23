 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview crews to flush water mains Friday

Fire hydrant
Hrt+Soul Design on Unsplash, Contributed

Hydrant flushing set for Friday

Utility crews are scheduled to flush water mains Friday.

Flushing is scheduled to occur between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way. Work starts at 6:30 a.m. and should end by 4:30 p.m.

Flushing the water pipes may stir up sediment into residential plumbing, city officials warn, and advise people in the locations of the work to refrain from using water during flushing and run water before consuming or washing clothes afterward.

