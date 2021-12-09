Longview crews to flush water mains Friday

Utility crews are scheduled to flush water mains Friday in four Longview locations.
Flushing the water pipes may stir up sediment into residential plumbing, city officials warn, and advise people in the locations of the work to refrain from using water during flushing and run water before consuming or washing clothes afterward.
Flushing is scheduled to occur between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way; 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway to Washington Way; 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way and Baltimore Street; and 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea.