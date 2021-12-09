 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview crews to flush water mains Friday

Fire hydrant
Hrt+Soul Design on Unsplash, Contributed

Utility crews are scheduled to flush water mains Friday in four Longview locations.

Flushing the water pipes may stir up sediment into residential plumbing, city officials warn, and advise people in the locations of the work to refrain from using water during flushing and run water before consuming or washing clothes afterward. 

Flushing is scheduled to occur between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way; 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway to Washington Way; 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way and Baltimore Street; and 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

The port owns 200 acres of heavy industrial property on the banks of the Columbia River, and Austin Point is the southernmost parcel. It has deep draft feasibility and is zoned for industrial use. Currently, 20 acres of the land is used for dredge disposal and there is public access to the beach area.

Watch Now: Related Video

This amazing desert in Chili features incredible super flower blooms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News