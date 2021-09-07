Longview crews to flush water main west of Civic Center on Friday

Longview city utility crews are scheduled to flush sediment from the city's water system Friday to maintain quality water west of the Civic Center.

Crews are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to flush the pipes between 33rd Avenue in the west and Nichols Boulevard in the east, from Ocean Beach Highway in the north to Washington Way in the south.

The city states flushing water at high velocities from fire hydrants and other outlets prevents corrosion and low flows.

The city advices residents not to use water during the scheduled work time to ensure sediment does not enter their plumbing. Once the flushing is completed, residents are advised to run water for a short time before drinking water or washing clothes.

