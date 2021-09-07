 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview crews to flush water main west of Civic Center on Friday
0 comments
editor's pick

Longview crews to flush water main west of Civic Center on Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire hydrant
Hrt+Soul Design on Unsplash, Contributed

Longview city utility crews are scheduled to flush sediment from the city's water system Friday to maintain quality water west of the Civic Center.

Crews are scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday to flush the pipes between 33rd Avenue in the west and Nichols Boulevard in the east, from Ocean Beach Highway in the north to Washington Way in the south.

The city states flushing water at high velocities from fire hydrants and other outlets prevents corrosion and low flows. 

The city advices residents not to use water during the scheduled work time to ensure sediment does not enter their plumbing. Once the flushing is completed, residents are advised to run water for a short time before drinking water or washing clothes. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News