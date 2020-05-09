Longview COVID patient released from prison worries for other inmates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few days before he was scheduled to be released from the state prison in Monroe, Longview resident Richard Dugger had a sore throat that lasted a single night. He told prison officers about the symptom, but because it was so light, even he figured it could have just been from a fan blowing in his face.

Dugger, 47, was released on April 19 under a state COVID-19 spacing order, just two days before his time would be up anyway. He rode to Longview, but concerned that he was sick, he went to St. John Medical Center that very day, where he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, he has been living at a sober house in Longview, feeling healthy and asymptomatic. But Dugger said in an interview Friday that he’s concerned for the other inmates who might have the virus and not realize it. And he believes the prison should have taken the virus more seriously, such as by testing inmates like him before they were released.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) has reported nine staff and 16 inmates have tested positive at the Monroe Correctional Complex as of May 8, but Dugger fears the actual number of cases is far higher.