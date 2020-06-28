Longview COVID-19 survivor reflects on long recovery

Symptoms can range from mildly discomforting to life-threatening, with one in five patients becoming seriously ill and developing difficulty breathing. Those with existing serious illnesses also are more likely to have complications, according to the WHO. Those complications include pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, organ failure, heart problems, blood clots, kidney injury and viral or bacterial infections, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While older people or those with pre-existing medical conditions are more likely to become seriously ill from the virus, anyone infected runs the risk of severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the county’s 169 total cases, 18 have been hospitalized, which is about 10.7%, according to the state Department of Health, with no virus-related deaths. In Washington, about 4,200 people have been hospitalized, or 13.6% of cases, and more than 1,300 have died, according to the agency.

Hanchey’s illness fell on the more severe side, but he said since shaking off the last dregs of the pneumonia in late April, he hasn’t shown any other side effects.