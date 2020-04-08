Longview council to meet virtually on Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Longview City Council on Thursday will meet virtually using the Zoom video chat service.

The council will hold a virtual workshop beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss additional federal funds for the city included in the recent stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, during its regular meeting at 7 p.m., the council will discuss topics initially scheduled for a March 12 meeting that was canceled due to statewide shutdowns related to the virus outbreak.

Some of these topics include considering whether to amend city code to allow brewpubs in light industrial zones and make solid waste collection mandatory for residential and commercial properties.

In addition, the council will hear a recommendation from the Parks Board to allocate $11,000 from the Neighborhood Park Grant program to the Longview Soccer Club for a new mower and $14,000 to Harlie’s Angels for a covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea.

Also during the meeting, the council will consider eliminating the city’s financial aid programs for sidewalk repairs. All future sidewalk repairs and replacements, except those caused by owner neglect, would be repaired at city expense.