Longview council to meet virtually on Thursday

The Longview City Council on Thursday will meet virtually using the Zoom video chat service.
The council will hold a virtual workshop beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss additional federal funds for the city included in the recent stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, during its regular meeting at 7 p.m., the council will discuss topics initially scheduled for a March 12 meeting that was canceled due to statewide shutdowns related to the virus outbreak.
Some of these topics include considering whether to amend city code to allow brewpubs in light industrial zones and make solid waste collection mandatory for residential and commercial properties.
In addition, the council will hear a recommendation from the Parks Board to allocate $11,000 from the Neighborhood Park Grant program to the Longview Soccer Club for a new mower and $14,000 to Harlie’s Angels for a covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea.
Also during the meeting, the council will consider eliminating the city’s financial aid programs for sidewalk repairs. All future sidewalk repairs and replacements, except those caused by owner neglect, would be repaired at city expense.
And city staff will report on estimated costs for at least five electric vehicle charging stations at various sites in Longview.
For more detail on the council’s agenda, read the original council meeting advance which ran on March 11 by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/2wiaHrR
The public can listen to and participate in the meeting on Thursday by visiting https://zoom.us/j/629985885. Or participants can call the following phone numbers (They may have to try more than one number if they receive a busy signal.):
- 1-346-248-7799
- 1-408-638-0968
- 1-669-900-6833
- 1-646-876-9923
- 1-253-215-8782
- 1-301-715-8592
- 1-312-626-6799
The meeting ID is 629 985 885.
