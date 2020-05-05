Longview council to discuss COVID relief funds

During a meeting last month , the council supported reallocating about $238,000 in unused federal grant funding for temporary rental assistance and then designating $200,000 in additional federal emergency response funds for a small business grant and loan program.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. Citizens can stream it on KLTV.org or join the video streaming platform Zoom by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/3c6fegU. Or they can call any of the following numbers (it might be necessary to try more than one number if there is a busy signal):