Longview council to discuss COVID relief funds

The Longview City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday night to discuss allocations for federal COVID-19 relief funds.
During a meeting last month, the council supported reallocating about $238,000 in unused federal grant funding for temporary rental assistance and then designating $200,000 in additional federal emergency response funds for a small business grant and loan program.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. Citizens can stream it on KLTV.org or join the video streaming platform Zoom by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/3c6fegU. Or they can call any of the following numbers (it might be necessary to try more than one number if there is a busy signal):
• 1-253-215-8782
• 1-346-248-7799
• 1-408-638-0968
• 1-669-900-6833
• 1-301-715-8592
• 1-312-626-6799
• 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 867 0936 5766
