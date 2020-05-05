You are the owner of this article.
Longview council to discuss COVID relief funds
Longview council to discuss COVID relief funds

Longview City Hall

Longview City Hall

The Longview City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday night to discuss allocations for federal COVID-19 relief funds.

During a meeting last month, the council supported reallocating about $238,000 in unused federal grant funding for temporary rental assistance and then designating $200,000 in additional federal emergency response funds for a small business grant and loan program.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. Citizens can stream it on KLTV.org or join the video streaming platform Zoom by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/3c6fegU. Or they can call any of the following numbers (it might be necessary to try more than one number if there is a busy signal):

• 1-253-215-8782

• 1-346-248-7799

• 1-408-638-0968

• 1-669-900-6833

• 1-301-715-8592

• 1-312-626-6799

• 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 867 0936 5766

