Longview council to discuss COVID grants, Beech Street contract

The Longview City Council on Thursday will consider funding priorities and set a public hearing for May 14 to discuss the allocation of about $196,000 in additional federal funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a workshop earlier this month, the council appeared to support using the funds for utility bill assistance grants and small business assistance grants.

Also during the meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the council will consider approving a nearly $2.8 million bid from Kelso contractor C & R Tractor and Landscaping to complete the Beech Street extension. The contractor’s bid came in far below the city’s estimate of $4.5 million. Nine contractors bid on the project.

The project will extend Beech Street from 14th Avenue to California Way. In addition, contractors will improve an existing section of Beech Street from Oregon Way to 14th Avenue and add intersection improvements, drainage, sidewalks, wheelchair ramps and other improvements.

The city has estimated the street improvements will open up about 48 acres for development, create 200 family-wage jobs and attract $111 million in private investment.