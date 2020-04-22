Longview council to discuss COVID grants, Beech Street contract

The Longview City Council on Thursday will consider funding priorities and set a public hearing for May 14 to discuss the allocation of about $196,000 in additional federal funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a workshop earlier this month, the council appeared to support using the funds for utility bill assistance grants and small business assistance grants.
Also during the meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the council will consider approving a nearly $2.8 million bid from Kelso contractor C & R Tractor and Landscaping to complete the Beech Street extension. The contractor’s bid came in far below the city’s estimate of $4.5 million. Nine contractors bid on the project.
The project will extend Beech Street from 14th Avenue to California Way. In addition, contractors will improve an existing section of Beech Street from Oregon Way to 14th Avenue and add intersection improvements, drainage, sidewalks, wheelchair ramps and other improvements.
The city has estimated the street improvements will open up about 48 acres for development, create 200 family-wage jobs and attract $111 million in private investment.
Longview has received $1.9 million in federal funding, $1 million in state funding, $575,000 in rural economic development funds from the county and a $75,000 private contribution for the project.
Also during the meeting, the council will consider:
• Extending an agreement with the Cowlitz County Mini-Rural Library District to continue services through April 30, 2021. The original contract began in 1998, according to council documents. The 2020-2021 contract would be nearly $389,000, or a 3% increase over 2019-2020.
• An annual report from the Public Development Authority.
Ahead of the regular meeting, the council will hold a workshop at 6 p.m. to discuss possible next steps for the decommissioned West Longview sewer lagoons and whether to create latecomer agreements related to extensions of the sanitary sewer collection system.
To comply with social distancing requirements, the council meetings will be held virtually on the video streaming platform Zoom. Members of the public can join by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/2VVNIfg. The meeting ID is: 930 7813 1345
The public also can call any of these numbers (the city says it may be necessary to try more than one number if there is a busy signal):
• 1-408-638-0968
• 1-669-900-6833
• 1-346-248-7799
• 1-646-876-9923
• 1-253-215-8782
• 1-301-715-8592
• 1-312-626-6799
