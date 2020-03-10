Longview council to discuss brewpubs, Neighborhood Park Grants

The Longview City Council on Thursday will discuss how to distribute $25,000 in Neighborhood Park Grants and whether to allow brewpubs in industrial zones.

Following a public hearing, the planning commission last week recommended the council amend the zoning code to allow brewpubs in light industrial zones. These brewpubs would have to be associated with a sit-down restaurant, according to council documents.

Brett Bates of Bates Plumbing and White River Development, a Longview-based company, spurred discussions after he submitted the application for a zoning change.

The city says the changes will allow new businesses to open in Longview.

“As consumers demand more locally produced goods and ‘craft’ alcohol continues to gain popularity, the zoning code will be amended to accommodate the businesses that support the demand,” according to city documents.