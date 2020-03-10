Longview council to discuss brewpubs, Neighborhood Park Grants

The Longview City Council on Thursday will discuss how to distribute $25,000 in Neighborhood Park Grants and whether to allow brewpubs in industrial zones.
Following a public hearing, the planning commission last week recommended the council amend the zoning code to allow brewpubs in light industrial zones. These brewpubs would have to be associated with a sit-down restaurant, according to council documents.
Brett Bates of Bates Plumbing and White River Development, a Longview-based company, spurred discussions after he submitted the application for a zoning change.
The city says the changes will allow new businesses to open in Longview.
“As consumers demand more locally produced goods and ‘craft’ alcohol continues to gain popularity, the zoning code will be amended to accommodate the businesses that support the demand,” according to city documents.
The council also will hear a recommendation from the Parks Board to allocate $11,000 from the Neighborhood Park Grant program to the Longview Soccer Club for a new mower and $14,000 to Harlie’s Angels for a covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea.
Also during the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, the council will consider eliminating the city’s financial aid programs for sidewalk repairs. All future sidewalk repairs and replacements, except those caused by owner neglect, would be repaired at city expense. The council asked staff to prepare the changes during an August workshop regarding how to address the city's 2,500 sidewalk defects.
In other business, the council also will consider:
• Staff reports on estimated costs for at least five electric vehicle charging stations at various sites in Longview.
• Changing city code to make solid waste collection mandatory for residential and commercial properties.
• Recognizing volunteers who completed terms on boards and commissions last year.
• Accepting as complete the Nichols Boulevard pavement rehabilitation project.
• Annual reports from the Parks and Recreation and Community and Economic Development departments.
Also on Thursday, ahead of the regular meeting, the council will hold a closed executive session at 6 p.m. to discuss collective bargaining.