Longview council to consider contract to paint Columbia Theatre

The Longview City Council on Thursday will consider awarding a $143,000 contract to JH Kelly LLC to paint the Columbia Theatre.

JH Kelly, a Longview contractor, submitted the lowest bid for the project, which includes cleaning and painting the outside of the theater, the marquee and canopy signs and the front access doors.

The bid came in under the city's cost estimate of $190,000. The project is funded through the Capital Projects Fund with a grant from the Longview Housing Authority.

Also on Thursday, the council will consider a request from doctor Richard Kirkpatrick to vacate the alley right of way from Larch Street to Washington Way between 17th and 18th Avenues. He would pay the city about $36,300.

In addition, the council will consider appointing Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha, Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz and City Councilman Chet Makinster to the 911 Public Authority Board. Longview Human Resources Director Chris Smith, Police Captain Debbie Pineda and City Councilwoman Christine Schott would be appointed as alternates.

In other business, the council will consider: