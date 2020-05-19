Longview council to consider budget

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Longview City Council on Thursday will hold a workshop to discuss budget priorities in the wake of a projected $4 million shortfall due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials earlier this month projected a 10% decrease in city revenue this year — down from a budgeted $38.6 million to $34.7 million.

The city is expected to spend about $39.7 million this year, or about $1 million more than its budgeted revenue even before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. So the loss of revenue due to the virus actually leaves a $5 million gap between projected 2020 revenue and expenditures. That’s the equivalent of the city’s entire cultural and recreation fund, or more than a third of the police department budget.

The bulk of the shortfall — $3 million — is related to estimated decreases in tax revenue, City Manager Kurt Sacha said at the time. Sales tax revenue, in particular, is expected to take a large hit, with an estimated 21% decrease.