Longview council supports funds for temporary rent assistance

The Longview City Council on Thursday supported reallocating about $238,000 in unused federal grant funding to be put towards temporary rental assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also supported designating the nearly $200,000 it received in additional federal emergency response funds for a small business grant and loan program.

The funds that could be reallocated had been awarded in previous years for projects that have since hit roadblocks, Interim City Planner Adam Trimble told the council. Two of the projects were Habitat for Humanity efforts to build and rehabilitate homes in the Highlands, but the property values increased significantly and contracts didn’t come through. The rest of the money comes from unused administrative funding and a small business development fund.

The council set a public hearing for May 4 to discuss proposals from community groups that apply for the funding.

During a workshop ahead of the meeting, the council asked staff to look into turning the West Longview decommissioned sewer lagoons into a stormwater storage area that could incorporate trails.

The lagoons were taken out of service in 2012. In 2017, the council asked staff to study whether the land could be converted into housing.