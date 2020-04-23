Longview council supports funds for temporary rent assistance

The Longview City Council on Thursday supported reallocating about $238,000 in unused federal grant funding to be put towards temporary rental assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also supported designating the nearly $200,000 it received in additional federal emergency response funds for a small business grant and loan program.
The funds that could be reallocated had been awarded in previous years for projects that have since hit roadblocks, Interim City Planner Adam Trimble told the council. Two of the projects were Habitat for Humanity efforts to build and rehabilitate homes in the Highlands, but the property values increased significantly and contracts didn’t come through. The rest of the money comes from unused administrative funding and a small business development fund.
The council set a public hearing for May 4 to discuss proposals from community groups that apply for the funding.
During a workshop ahead of the meeting, the council asked staff to look into turning the West Longview decommissioned sewer lagoons into a stormwater storage area that could incorporate trails.
The lagoons were taken out of service in 2012. In 2017, the council asked staff to study whether the land could be converted into housing.
In his report Thursday night, Public Works Director Ken Hash presented three options: Sell the site as is; fill the site and then sell it; fill the site, construct the necessary infrastructure and then sell the site as “development ready.” All three options penciled out to about $93 million and resulted in a roughly $5 million loss for the city, Hash said, “which, to me, is not a good value.”
Council members Ruth Kendall, Hillary Strobel and MaryAlice Wallis all sounded enthusiastic about Hash’s recommendation to turn the area into a wildlife recreation area.
Councilman Steve Moon was a little more hesitant.
“I like the idea of this, but one thing we don’t have is a lot of space to develop new properties and that’s something that’s critical in our community,” Moon said. “This might not be the right time for it, but I’d really like to see mixed use residential use in that area because we don’t have a lot of area to do more development.”
Councilman Mike Wallin agreed with Moon but said the lagoons might be too expensive to fill. As a trade off, he suggested looking at other areas in the city that could be developed in exchange for creating a new park at the lagoons. The council seemed to support his idea.
Later in the meeting, City Manager Kurt Sacha announced Police Chief Jim Duscha’s plans to retire in August. See related story.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a nearly $2.8 million bid from Kelso contractor C & R Tractor and Landscaping to complete the Beech Street extension. The contractor’s bid came in far below the city’s estimate of $4.5 million.
• Extended an agreement with the Cowlitz County Mini-Rural Library District to continue services through April 30, 2021. The original contract began in 1998, according to council documents. The 2020-2021 contract would be nearly $389,000, or a 3% increase over 2019-2020.
• Accepted an annual report from the Public Development Authority.
• Supported creating a policy for latecomer agreements related to extensions of the sanitary sewer collection system.
