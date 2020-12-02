Longview council seeks appraisal for possible sale of parking lot

The Longview City Council supports the idea of a multi-story commercial/residential development downtown, but Tuesday voiced concerns about the resulting loss of parking.
“This thing is really an interesting can of worms, but I really support the idea of taking the [parking]lot and getting a development on it,” Councilmember Chet Makinster said. “I think long-term it would help all the downtown businesses. I support the idea, if everything comes together where we’re comfortable.”
The city has received a proposal to purchase a single public parking lot at the southeast corner of the intersection of Vandercook Way, 14th Avenue and Maple Street at an appraised value of $144,000.
If the property is sold, the developer would create a multi-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential units on the upper floors, the city said. City documents do not say who made the offer to purchase the property.
The council unanimously directed City Manager Kurt Sacha to get an independent appraisal of the property and continue conversations with the unnamed developer.
Sacha opened the meeting by telling the council that for the past two decades, it has been “a vision, a goal, an initiative of our Longview City Council to promote economic development in the downtown core.”
Part of that is to create housing, because “we, like many community throughout the state, are suffering from a housing crisis,” he said.
“We understand that this has impacts on our neighbors, our businesses, our friends within the community,” Sacha said. “I think I would speak for myself and each of you on council: We don’t forsake our long-term businesses and all that they put into the community just for the sake of new development. They do remain a real priority in this.”
He said if the council decides to ultimately move forward on the development, “the commitment would be that we would do everything in our realm to work together to mitigate any types of issues, concerns, problems that could arise.”
Every council member and member of the public who spoke brought up parking concerns, especially handicapped and accessible spots.
Councilmember Mike Wallin said he’d “like to see us continue a conversation that includes no net loss of parking we currently have the need for.”
Perhaps even more parking should be added, Councilmember Steve Moon said, to accommodate the growth the development would bring.
“Councils of the past for years have been directed staff to seek these types of opportunities when they arise. And this has happened,” Moon said.
He said the council should “take an opportunity when it is presented to us and move forward. I support the project and I support the plan.”
Makinster also pointed out that this kind of development “is something we’ve been shooting for for a long time.”
“This kind of movement downtown will help bring more business downtown,” he said. “I really have a concern about our long-term merchants in town and I don’t want to see them hurt. That being said, no matter where you put it you’re going to have someone upset about it.”
He added that he wanted to make sure “we have the businesses covered on the parking side of it,” but “if we’re going to back away every time, we’re not going to get anything done downtown.”
As long as truck access for businesses is preserved, Councilmember Ruth Kendall said “this is an exciting opportunity and I think it would be very beneficial for the community as a whole and the downtown businesses.”
“I’m hearing a lot of support and a lot of concern. Any time you have a change like this its scary, figuring out ‘how are we going to make it work?’ ” she said, but she thinks it can be done.
However, Councilmember Christine Schott said the decision has been “a struggle” for her.
“I’m not sure that this is the right direction for us to go,” she said. “Although I agree we need housing, I just don’t know if that’s the right space for it. I question if we’re being realistic about the parking situation. I know that our hope is that people will walk more and ride bikes more but there are a large majority of people who just won’t do that.”
She added that although initial city surveys show the lot is typically only 30% full, she said she’s heard differently from businesses owners nearby.
“In the early morning and late evening that lot is full because of the gym,” she said, saying that COVID-19 closures had affected the counts.
“I would hate to see the downtown to back to the ghost town it was a few years ago,” she added.
Citizen Bill Hallanger also said that businesses would leave if the lot was sold, and while he wanted to see a smaller development, this plan was “totally insane.”
“You’re going to shoot yourself in the foot,” he told the council.
Sacha said the city can do a more in-depth study of the parking lot if it decides to move forward with the project, to determine how much parking would need to be maintained.
A member of the public who did not give his name said he did not think the city should be engaging in “a sloppy backroom deal where the public is kept in the dark.” He called for the property to be sold at auction to the highest bidder.
Other concerns Strobel brought up were making sure citizen advisory committees like the Accessibility Advisory Committee and the Complete Streets Advisory Committee were involved “from start to finish.”
She also cautioned that the council should discuss limits on design, because she wouldn’t want to see a hyper-modern or brutalist building put downtown.
“I want it to match what’s downtown already,” she said. “I’ve seen it before in many other communities. Architecture students get excited and put something in there that’s really fancy, that nobody really likes because it’s so unusual in that context.”
She added that she wanted to reiterate “that I support this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to see this happen.”
