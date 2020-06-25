Longview council removes resolution concerning 'We the People' event

Longview resident Hollie, who did not give her last name, said she was worried because she saw security jobs advertised online for the event.

The posting on Indeed.com asks for experience as a security guard, law enforcement office or member of the military for a one-day job. It says the job might include watching entrances or maintaining integrity of a perimeter.

“They want military trained security guards for this event paying $15 an hour. It does not say if they will be armed security guards but it is my fear they will be armed,” she said.

She added that she thought fines for unpermitted events should be stiffer, because “this a pandemic. This is not normal times.”

Lori Bashor said it seemed that the event was “much more than a first amendment expression” and said she was disappointed that the resolution had been removed.

“It’s not necessarily a protest. It’s an entertainment event,” she said. “I would therefore suggest that this event be strongly discouraged because if a lot of people become exposed and infected it will keep our county in phase 2 and we will not be able to move forward.”

However, Landon Wood said it was a protest, albeit an nontraditional one.