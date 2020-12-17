Longview council passes small biz tax relief, blocks property maintenance updates

City Manager Kurt Sacha said the property “presents a special challenge” and that while the city staff would certainly enforce clean up, he would “appreciate having support.”

“That would be a controversial issue that could create some unrest among the population that’s there,” he said. “We also have to be very mindful of personal property rights there.”

Sacha added that other, private groups have tried to do organized clean-ups in the past, with varying levels of success.

Moon said he wants to see the ordinance equally applied because it is his “expectation that the same rules apply to everybody in the city of Longview, including the City of Longview.”

Council members Schott, Strobel and Wallis agreed to be on a committee to revise the ordinance and create a plan before bringing it back to the council. The state updates are intended to go into effect Feb. 1.

After Wallin introduced the idea at the last council meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution to suspend business and occupation taxes on businesses that make less than $50,000 in gross sales per quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}