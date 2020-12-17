Longview council passes small biz tax relief, blocks property maintenance updates

The Longview City Council approved a temporary business and occupation tax relief for small businesses and approved about $2.9 million in amendments to the 2019-2020 budget Thursday.
The council also rejected a motion to update property maintenance codes because councilmembers said it was not enforced equally, especially at the Alabama Street camp the city set up as a temporary housing site for homeless people.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Wallin said he was against the state-mandated updates because “unequal enforcement of our code on those who are able to pay” and added that “public health officers and the like turn the other way for a special class and a special group in special places, which is not a fair and equitable application of the law.”
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said she was also concerned about the state of the Alabama Street camp, saying the garbage was in many cases out to the curb and the city could not maintain the sidewalks.
“I feel for businesses around there who are trying to maintain city code and we ourselves are not maintaining our property,” she said.
Council members Steve Moon, Ruth Kendall and Hillary Strobel voted in favor of updating the ordinance to be in compliance with state laws. Council members Chet Makinster, Christine Schott, Wallin and Wallis voted against it.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said the property “presents a special challenge” and that while the city staff would certainly enforce clean up, he would “appreciate having support.”
“That would be a controversial issue that could create some unrest among the population that’s there,” he said. “We also have to be very mindful of personal property rights there.”
Sacha added that other, private groups have tried to do organized clean-ups in the past, with varying levels of success.
Moon said he wants to see the ordinance equally applied because it is his “expectation that the same rules apply to everybody in the city of Longview, including the City of Longview.”
Council members Schott, Strobel and Wallis agreed to be on a committee to revise the ordinance and create a plan before bringing it back to the council. The state updates are intended to go into effect Feb. 1.
After Wallin introduced the idea at the last council meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution to suspend business and occupation taxes on businesses that make less than $50,000 in gross sales per quarter.
The suspension will be effective as of Oct. 1 for the entire fourth quarter and remain in effect until Gov. Jay Inslee lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses or the city council decides to end the suspension.
“The Longview City Council recognizes the hardship on small local businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several area retailers have suffered from business related restrictions and closures,” the resolution said.
Sacha said that “in light of much of the pain and suffering (businesses) are having today and this year with COVID-19 and many of the restrictions that have been placed ... on the community as a whole, this is a step that goes toward providing some additional assistance.”
He said the city will attach a letter when they send out tax statements in the last week of December to let eligible businesses know about the exemption exists.
Wallis said that “we will be able to bless some businesses that are really struggling, and that’s what we’re about. We want to help our citizens.”
The council approved about $2.9 million in amendments to the 2019-2020 budget, some of which reflect extra federal funding due to COVID-19.
There were increases in the Community Development Block Grant Fund of about $427,000; Criminal Justice Assistance Fund of $291,000; Capital Projects Fund of about $716,000; Sanitary Fund of $245,000; Equipment Rental Reserve Fund of $705,000; Facility Maintenance Fund of $291,000; Unemployment Compensation Fund of $100,000; and the Employee Benefits Reserve Fund of $95,000.
Next year’s state legislative agenda was also reviewed. It includes a capital budget request of $950,000 in capital budget funding to install two restrooms at Lake Sacajawea, along with repairing sidewalks and restoring the Martin’s Dock fishing and pedestrian platform; a transportation budget request of an additional $15 million for the Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection project; and that the legislature retains local control and defends against unfunded mandates.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed and reappointed citizens and council members to committee and advisory positions.
• Adopted updated state-mandated building codes and fire codes which will go into effect Feb. 1. Fees will not change.
• Approved an amendment to the Mint Farm Industrial Park protective covenants, conditions, restrictions, easements and agreements to explicitly allow a large company to build a distribution center and warehouse. According to the City Manager Kurt Sacha, such activity was allowed under the regulation but the interested, unnamed company asked to have it explicitly stated.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County for after-hours police records services. While the Longview police department severed its current contract for 24/7 law enforcement records services with Cowlitz County in March to start up its own records division in summer of 2021, staff found that contracting with Cowlitz County for after-hours services only would be more economical than hiring enough staff to run a 24/7 operation.
