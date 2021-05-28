Longview council OKs rezone so PeaceHealth can add office

The PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center will convert a house into office space after a rezone was approved Thursday by the Longview City Council.

The center plans to convert a home it owns at 828 18th Ave. into an office for about three employees who were displaced when their office flooded in September 2020.

The building will retain its residential appearance from the outside, but the inside will include offices, according to PeaceHealth spokesperson Randy Querin.

“From the outside, no one will know any difference,” he said.

The hospital owns four of the properties behind the St. John Medical Center parking lot and a private owner owns the fifth house.

All of the properties were rezoned.

PeaceHealth has no plans to convert the other homes it owns into offices, Querin said, noting the hospital could not request a zone change for a single building.

The city planning commission recommended the zoning changes for all five homes on the block and the council approved.

Three houses owned by PeaceHealth provide lodging for hospital contract workers.