Longview council gives $480k in grants, approves art installation Thursday

In what Mayor MaryAlice Wallis called her “favorite council meeting ever,” the Longview City Council dispensed nearly $480,500 in grants to local organizations at its Thursday meeting.
It also heard from Longview resident George Winn who wanted to see the Tennant Way improvement project make the area more bike and walker friendly and Longview woman who asked that less money be allocated to a new satellite police office at Archie Anderson Park and more be given to housing projects for the homeless.
The council voted to allocate funds to three organizations under the 2020 HOME Program, which aims to create and maintain affordable housing in Longview and Kelso:
• $150,000 to the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington for its 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Project, a 48-unit multifamily complex for elderly and homeless families with children
• $25,974 to Community House on Broadway, which would pay to house five clients
• And $36,097 to the Lower Columbia Community Action Council for operating costs and support for construction of the Veterans Affordable Triplex.
The council also allocated the 2020 Community Development Block grant allocations. The city has just over $264,000 total to give in three categories, but it received more than $502,000 in requests, agenda documents say.
Members voted to give $150,260 to the City of Longview for a new satellite police office at Archie Anderson Park, $50,000 to Cloney Park playground replacement, $27,182 to the Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse, $20,000 to the City of Longview Recreation Department for summer youth services and $10,900 to the Community House on Broadway for tenant based rental assistance.
While there was some discussion about funding the full city request for the new satellite police office – $200,260 – by not allocating money to the parks department until next year, the council eventually rejected the idea after Police Chief Jim Duscha said he “would never take $50,000 away from the Parks department.”
“I’m a team player,” he added.
Council members Ruth Kendall and Chet Makinster originally supported more funding for the police office, but after hearing from Duscha and council members Mike Wallin and Steve Moon, they voted to allocate money to both projects.
Moon said the playground is a vital outlet for youth to burn off energy in a positive way, while Wallin said the rest of the money for the police office could likely be found elsewhere in the budget.
“We shouldn’t be tasked with putting a playground for kids against police department infrastructure,” he said.
Finally, the council distributed more than $40,500 in 2020 document recording fee funds: Community House on Broadway got $25,000 for maintenance and operational support and the Emergency Support Shelter got $15,544 for operating costs.
The council also voted to increase the income cap for the utility rate reduction program for low-income senior citizens and low-income disabled citizens. The increased cap reflects income changes due to inflation, according to agenda documents.
The resolution will also expand utility rate relief to include a 25% sewer rate reduction for transitional housing providers, according to agenda documents, an estimated annual savings of $220,000 total.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the location at the library for a Lisa Selker memorial art piece. Lisa Selker’s son, Ted Selker, hired a local artist to replace the memorial that used to stand on Lower Columbia College’s campus. It will be an aluminum sculpture with three swirls, curved “like a mother nurturing” according to Parks Director Jennifer Wills, surrounded by benches. It will sit next to the path near the library.
• Accepted a bid to install production well pumps at the regional water treatment plant, on the condition that the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District board also passes it at its meeting next week. The lowest bid is from Northeast Electric, LLC for $430,778.50. There were five bids submitted. The city engineer estimated that the project would cost $280,000, but Public Works Director Ken Hash said the city misestimated the cost of the electrical work.
• Accepted a bid to improve Third Avenue. The lowest bid is from Clark & Sons Excavating, Inc. of Battle Ground for $2.9 million. There were five bids submitted and the city engineer estimated the project would cost $3.4 million. The project is funded with a combination of city and grant funds.
• Authorized the purchase of property on California Way for $8,951 plus closing costs for the State Route 432 and California Way intersection improvement project. The money will come from the Arterial Fund.
