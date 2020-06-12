Longview council gives $480k in grants, approves art installation Thursday

Members voted to give $150,260 to the City of Longview for a new satellite police office at Archie Anderson Park, $50,000 to Cloney Park playground replacement, $27,182 to the Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse, $20,000 to the City of Longview Recreation Department for summer youth services and $10,900 to the Community House on Broadway for tenant based rental assistance.

While there was some discussion about funding the full city request for the new satellite police office – $200,260 – by not allocating money to the parks department until next year, the council eventually rejected the idea after Police Chief Jim Duscha said he “would never take $50,000 away from the Parks department.”

“I’m a team player,” he added.

Council members Ruth Kendall and Chet Makinster originally supported more funding for the police office, but after hearing from Duscha and council members Mike Wallin and Steve Moon, they voted to allocate money to both projects.

Moon said the playground is a vital outlet for youth to burn off energy in a positive way, while Wallin said the rest of the money for the police office could likely be found elsewhere in the budget.

“We shouldn’t be tasked with putting a playground for kids against police department infrastructure,” he said.